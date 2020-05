May 01, 2020 11:00 ET

Octopus Titan VCT plc

1 May 2020

Company Secretary Change

Octopus Titan VCT plc announces the resignation of Parisha Kanani as Company Secretary, and the appointment of Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited as Company Secretary, with effect from 1 May 2020.

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 3935 3803