Sevnica, Slovenia, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. “OTC:(PRTT)” is pleased to announce the acquisition of Mastnak Winery Slovenia. Located in biologically clean areas, the winery produces top-quality still and sparkling wines that are highly awarded at international competitions. The winery was established in 2006 and has been present in the European Market ever since. The winery is mostly widely known by its two sparkling wine brands called Penina Valvasor and Penina Valentina. Both of the brands received gold medals in the latest international awards wine shows in London (https://www.glassofbubbly.com/the-worlds-finest-glass-of-bubbly-awards-2019-results).

The winery will be a perfect addition to AGROPHARMACY which is committed to providing a top rated, sustainable product model for organic crop inputs and agricultural solutions. Agropharmacy revives used soil and acts as a transport connecting natural micro-elements to plants. This completely green and organic product will allow the company to provide a product that will increase yield, lower costs and increase the quality of virtually any agricultural product. It is liquid in form and is simple to apply by spraying. It can be stored for up to 2 years, be used as fertilizer with or without plant protection agents and can be used in every type of farming, whether dealing with large fields, or house plants.

The company CEO Zdravko Mastnak commented: “Our products do not contain artificial or chemically engineered elements, GMOs or radionuclides. The molecular particle compound provides unhindered transport of nutrients directly to the plant cells. They are backed by long-term application results, laboratory research, and field trials in various climates and countries. Agropharmacy products were already tested by Mastnak Winery with tremendous success. Both assets complement each other and create unique synergy that will be a tremendous competitive advantage for the company and its shareholders.”



Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.



For more information contact:

Protect Pharmaceutical Corp.

info@agropharmacy.com

Attachment