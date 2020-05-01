Miami, Florida, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund - as part of the Education Stabilization Fund within the CARES Act - provides for direct financial aid to students and for institutes to be supported in the changes to the delivery of programs due to COVID-19. As a result, eligible students will receive emergency financial aid to cover expenses relating to COVID-19 disruptions. SAE Institute expects to be able to distribute these funds for eligible students actively studying in the April module (Miami and NYC campuses) or summer semester (Atlanta, Chicago, Emeryville, and Nashville campuses).

The US Department of Education mandates that the emergency funds must be used by students for Coronavirus-related expenses such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care.

“SAE Institute is pleased to have been included in the Federal Government’s stimulus package,” said Dr. Michele Ernst, Chief Academic and Compliance Officer at SAE Institute. “Many of our students are facing difficult personal challenges during this crisis and need assistance. These funds will provide vital support to help them progress with their studies and make it through this unprecedented period.”

SAE Institute is currently assessing the requirements of the grant and how the aid will be distributed fairly to students. More details will follow in the coming days and be announced via the SAE Institute USA website (https://usa.sae.edu).

Jeffrey Baker SAE Institute North America 646-355-1804 j.baker@sae.edu