In response to nationwide Stay-At-Home and Shelter-in-Place Orders announced in March, SAE Institute has quickly adapted its learning and teaching approach to ensure students can continue their studies in an engaging and supported way using the latest virtual classroom technology.

Miami, Florida, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While COVID-19 has presented unprecedented challenges for education providers and students worldwide, SAE Institute’s creative community has risen to the challenge - transitioning to a temporary online model of program delivery that started in New York and has gradually been rolled out at campuses in Atlanta, Chicago, Emeryville, Miami and Nashville.

“Despite some challenges, the move online has been incredibly rewarding,” says Dr. Michele Ernst, Chief Academic and Compliance Officer. “Thankfully, we were able to leverage leading technologies to move forward quickly. Our early focus was to ensure all faculty were comfortable and familiar with the new approach to teaching online. The next step was to help students become familiar with online learning approaches and to build their confidence in studying remotely. The result has seen students engaged in an interactive, fun and collaborative way of online learning.”

Thanks to SAE Institute’s relationship with software vendors, students are enjoying access to digital creative media platforms - with several software companies enabling SAE Institute faculty and students to trial their platforms at no cost to support online learning.

Dr. Ernst said learning to study and collaborate remotely would be a valuable skill for students in years to come. The creative industries are built largely on a foundation of remote practice and collaborating with creatives who live in different towns - and sometimes different countries.

She said the students had demonstrated incredible resilience during the transition to online learning. “The past few weeks have shown me that in times of crisis, our students rise to the challenge with empathy and strength. Although we are physically sheltered in place, the creative mind still wanders free. We have maintained an artistic community at a time when we are prohibited from gathering.”

Dr. Ernst said that while all SAE Institute campuses would plan for a gradual return to campus as circumstances changed and restrictions eased, the Institute’s priority would continue to be on protecting the health and well-being of all staff and students.

“During this period, we’ll continue to focus on innovative and productive ways for our staff and students to connect, engage and collaborate - and to support each other through one of the most challenging periods of our time.”

