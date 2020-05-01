VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX – SWP) (“Swiss Water” or “the Company”) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 9:00 am Pacific Time (12:00 pm Eastern Time). The call can be accessed by dialing: 1-844-407-9500 (toll free) or 1-862-298-0850 (international) approximately five minutes before the call and providing the Company name.



A replay will be available through May 21, 2020 at 1-877-481-4010 (toll free) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) passcode: 34630.

The financial results will be released on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 after markets close.

About Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.

Swiss Water’s mission is to produce amazing coffee without caffeine. To do that, it employs the proprietary Swiss Water® Process to decaffeinate green coffee, leveraging advanced scientific systems and controls to produce coffee that is 99.9% caffeine free. The Swiss Water® Process is a chemical-free water process for coffee decaffeination and is certified organic by the Organic Crop Improvement Association.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and a premium green coffee decaffeinator which employs the proprietary SWISS WATER® Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals. It also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions, a green coffee handling and storage business. Both businesses are located in the cities of Burnaby and Delta, British Columbia.





For more information, please contact: Iain Carswell, Chief Financial Officer Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. Phone: 604.420.4050 Email: Website: investor.swisswater.com