ST. JOHN’S, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada applauds the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for helping bars and restaurants survive the COVID-19 crisis with a wholesale liquor pricing discount and other critically needed liquor policy changes.
“On behalf of all licensed establishments, I want to thank Premier Ball and Minister Osborne for stepping up and throwing a lifeline to these mostly small businesses,” said Luc Erjavec, Restaurants Canada Vice President, Atlantic Canada. “While physical distancing measures have been necessary to protect the health and safety of Newfoundlanders, they don’t want to see their favourite bars and restaurants disappear as a result.”
A number of the liquor policy changes announced today respond to longstanding asks from Restaurants Canada, which were listed in the national association’s 2019 Raise the Bar report: Most notably, the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation (NLC) has been approved to provide licensees with a 5 per cent discount on wines, spirits and ready-to-drink beverages.
Licensed establishments will also benefit from the following liquor policy changes announced today:
Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Newfoundland and Labrador’s foodservice sector was a $1.1 billion industry, directly employing nearly 17,000 people, providing the province’s number one source of first jobs and serving tens of thousands of customers every day. Newfoundland and Labrador’s foodservice industry has now lost more than 10,000 jobs and is on track to lose at least $200 million in sales over the second quarter of 2020 due to the impacts of COVID-19.
