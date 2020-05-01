APPLETON, Wis., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Staff today announced that it is expanding its rapid clinical staffing services to stand up COVID-19 testing clinics to assist employers, state governments, airlines, and prisons just to name a few.



Rapid Staff currently works with hospitals across the country for critical staffing needs. They provide consultative services to hospitals during natural disasters and labor disruptions and strikes.

Since the onset of COVID-19, the company has deployed over 600 clinical front line workers within 72 hours including RNs, Nurse Practitioners, LPNs, Respiratory Therapists, House Supervisors, Charge Nurses, Case Managers, Social Workers, C.N.A.s, Medical Clerks, Medical Assistants, and Transporters.

Alisha Craig, Vice President of Rapid Staff and US Army Veteran, stated, “I’ve been rapidly providing clinical workers to hospitals for over 25 years during critical times. This pandemic is what we were trained for. What is different in this crisis is requests are coming from everywhere, not just hospitals, and we are ready to serve.”

Melanie Theriac, RN and President Founder of Medical Staffing Solutions (MSS), added, “As the division partner for Rapid Staff working to fill the positions needed, we have never been more proud of our healthcare heroes. We have access to over 150,000 nurses and all disciplines of healthcare professionals, and have been working to determine where they are willing to serve. People are stepping up to the plate everywhere and shifting to support not only hospitals but communities, employers, and state governments all over the nation.”

In the past 2 months, Rapid Staff has set up 24 sites across the nation which include mobile hospitals, airport testing, community testing, prison testing, employee testing, and nursing home PPE trainings. They supported some of the first community testing sites in the nation, and have served prisons and manufacturers in hot spots.

Click here to watch the video announcement from Alisha Craig, Vice President, Rapid Staff.

About Rapid Staff

Rapid Staff and Medical Staffing Solutions, LLC, both divisions of TotalMed Holdings, bring healthcare workers to hospitals in crises within 72 hours. The companies are now expanding services due to the needs created by COVID-19 to bring these essential workers to other organizations and communities needing support.

Contact

Mark Craig

Senior Director of Business Development

Phone: 303-551-4215

Email: mcraig@rapidstaff.com