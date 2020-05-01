LIVERMORE, Calif., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC), a diversified business-to-business rental company, announced a change in the format of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Annual Meeting”) from in-person to virtual-only. Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our shareholders, employees and their families, the Company will hold its Annual Meeting in a virtual meeting format only, via webcast. The Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.



As described in the Company’s proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, shareholders at the close of business on April 13, 2020, the record date, are entitled to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting being held at www.meetingcenter.io/270411791. To be admitted to, participate in, and/or vote at the virtual Annual Meeting, a shareholder must use the 15-digit control number found on such shareholder’s proxy card and the password MGRC2020. Online check-in will begin at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time, and shareholders should allow ample time for the online check-in procedures. (Shareholders who experience difficulty accessing the virtual Annual Meeting should visit https://support.vevent.com/ and click on the “Support” link in the upper right of the broadcast screen or call (800) 962-4284 for assistance.) Shareholders holding shares through an intermediary, such as a bank, broker or other nominee, will need to contact such bank, broker or other nominee to request a legal proxy and register for the Annual Meeting in advance through our transfer agent, Computershare. Once proof of your proxy power (legal proxy) has been obtained, send the proof reflecting your holdings along with your name and email address to legalproxy@computershare.com to obtain your 15-digit control number. Registration must be received no later than 5:00 p.m., local time, on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the Annual Meeting either through the internet, by telephone or by returning the completed proxy card.

For additional information regarding how shareholders may attend, participate in and/or vote at the virtual Annual Meeting, please refer to the Company’s proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ABOUT MCGRATH RENTCORP

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions. The Company’s rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers’ temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions. For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:

Corporate – www.mgrc.com

Modular Buildings – www.mobilemodular.com

Electronic Test Equipment – www.trsrentelco.com

Tanks and Boxes – www.adlertankrentals.com

Portable Storage – www.mobilemodularcontainers.com

School Facilities Manufacturing – www.enviroplex.com

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:

Keith E. Pratt

EVP & Chief Financial Officer

925-606-9200