EDMONTON, Alberta, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors for Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (Capital Power) declared a dividend of $0.48 per share on the outstanding common shares for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2020.
The Board of Directors also declared the following dividends on its Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares:
|Shares
|TSX Stock
Symbol
|Dividend Per
Share
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Series 1
|CPX.PR.A
|$0.19125
|June 17, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|Series 3
|CPX.PR.C
|$0.3408125
|June 17, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|Series 5
|CPX.PR.E
|$0.327375
|June 17, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|Series 7
|CPX.PR.G
|$0.375
|June 17, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|Series 9
|CPX.PR.I
|$0.359375
|June 17, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|Series 11
|CPX.PR.K
|$0.359375
|June 17, 2020
|June 30, 2020
The dividends for the common shares and preference shares are 100 per cent eligible dividends as defined by the Income Tax Act. Under this legislation, individuals resident in Canada may be entitled to enhanced dividend tax credits that reduce the income tax otherwise payable on these dividends.
About Capital Power
Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities using a variety of energy sources. Capital Power owns over 6,400 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 28 facilities across North America. Approximately 630 MW of owned generation capacity is in advanced development in Alberta.
For more information, please contact:
|Media Relations:
Katherine Perron
(780) 392-5335
kperron@capitalpower.com
|Investor Relations:
Randy Mah
(780) 392-5305 or (866) 896-4636 (toll-free)
investor@capitalpower.com
