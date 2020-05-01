NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR

CALGARY, Alberta, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluewater Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: BAQ.P) ("Bluewater"), a capital pool company with the aim of identifying and investing in assets and businesses in the maritime/shipping sector, is pleased to announce that Fotis Giannakoulis has been appointed as a director of Bluewater effective May 1, 2020.

Mr. Giannakoulis has over 18 years of experience in capital markets, equity research, investment banking and ship financing. Between 2010 and 2019, he was the Lead Maritime Analyst at Morgan Stanley covering shipping, offshore, LNG, and energy infrastructure. In that capacity, he was the top-ranked shipping analyst by Reuter’s Starmine and Institutional Investors and played a critical role during his tenure in building Morgan Stanley’s dominant position as the highest-ranked underwriter in the maritime sector. Prior to Morgan Stanley, Mr. Giannakoulis was an investment banker and credit analyst at Fortis Bank (sold to ABN AMRO & BNP Paribas) and Poten Capital Services. He has worked on debt and equity financing assignments, advising institutional investors and assisting companies raise in excess of $40 billion.

Mr. Giannakoulis holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Piraeus and he earned his MBA with high honors from Loyola University Chicago, where he was the Walter F. Mullady scholar.

About Bluewater

Bluewater is a capital pool company created to identify and evaluate potential acquisitions of commercially viable businesses and assets in the maritime/shipping sector that have the potential to generate profits and add shareholder value. Except as specifically contemplated in Policy 2.4 of the TSXV, until the completion of a qualifying transaction, Bluewater will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of businesses or assets with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. For more information please see www.bluewateracquisition.com .

