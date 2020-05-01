SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vibe Bioscience Ltd. (CSE:VIBE)(OTC:VBSCF) (the “Company” or “Vibe”), a vertically integrated cannabis retailer and cultivator, announces the issuance of 398,414 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”) as payment for financial advisory services rendered to the company in the amount of $50,000 CAD, representing a deemed price per Common Shares of $0.13. The Common Shares will be subject to restrictions on resale in accordance with applicable securities laws. The share issuance is subject to final acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange.



About Vibe Bioscience Ltd.

Vibe is a vertically integrated cannabis company delivering exceptional retail experiences with its Vibe by California brand and ethos, premier cultivation product and high-efficiency delivery and on-line sales. The Company’s management team brings expertise in retail, cannabis cultivation and mergers and acquisitions to support its U.S. expansion through accretive acquisitions and organic growth. For more information, please visit www.vibebycalifornia.com .

