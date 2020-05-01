VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V/ASX: EMN) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce that at a Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 1, 2020, shareholders have voted in favour of each of the nine resolutions approving the subscription by related parties of common shares of the Company ("Shares") as required by Listing Rules 15.1 and 15.1.4 of the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"). The subscription of Shares or CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDIs") by related parties (consisting of directors of the Company and companies controlled by directors of the Company) represents the second tranche (the "Related Parties Tranche") of the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), which was announced by the Company on March 24, 2020.



Detailed results of the voting from the Meeting, all of which were carried out and decided by ballot, are set out below.

Total Votes Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Votes

Withheld

/Abstained Resolution 1 – Approval of subscription by JJW Investments Ltd. of 181,818 Shares 23,244,244 23,244,244 100.00 Nil Nil Nil Resolution 2 – Approval of subscription by Marco Antonio Romero of 1,200,000 Shares 23,244,244 23,244,244 100.00 Nil Nil Nil Resolution 3 – Approval of subscription by Shklanka Holdings Ltd. of 1,000,000 Shares 23,244,244 23,244,244 100.00 Nil Nil Nil Resolution 4 – Approval of subscription by David Bruce Dreisinger of 47,272 Shares of 181,818 Shares 23,244,244 23,244,244 100.00 Nil Nil Nil Resolution 5 – Approval of subscription by Harvey Neil McLeod of 945,454 Shares 23,244,244 23,244,244 100.00 Nil Nil Nil Resolution 6 – Approval of subscription by Daniel Joseph Rosicky of 118,181 Shares 23,244,244 23,244,244 100.00 Nil Nil Nil Resolution 7 – Approval of subscription by Jan Votava of 94,545 Shares 23,244,244 23,244,244 100.00 Nil Nil Nil Resolution 8 – Approval of subscription by Hogan's Bluff Capital Pty Ltd. of 174,615 CDIs 23,244,244 23,244,244 100.00 Nil Nil Nil Resolution 9 – Approval of subscription by PRK Raft A.S. of 673,872 Shares 23,244,244 23,244,244 100.00 Nil Nil Nil

In accordance with the rules of the ASX, votes cast by directors of the Company were excluded from voting on each of the above resolutions. Accordingly, the total votes in the above table exclude 18,066,999 votes cast by directors of the Company. Excluding the 18,066,999 votes cast by directors of the Company, a total of 23,244,244 Shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 100% of the issued and outstanding Shares eligible to vote on the resolutions.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2(e), the following information is being provided for the aggregate number of securities for which valid proxies were received before the Meeting:

Resolution Total Proxies Received Proxy directed to vote For Proxy directed to vote Against Proxy directed to Abstained Proxy could vote at their discretion Resolution 1 – Approval of subscription by JJW Investments Ltd. of 181,818 Shares (1) 23,244,244 23,244,244 Nil Nil Nil Resolution 2 – Approval of subscription by Marco Antonio Romero of 1,200,000 Shares (1) 23,244,244 23,244,244 Nil Nil Nil Resolution 3 – Approval of subscription by Shklanka Holdings Ltd. of 1,000,000 Shares (1) 23,244,244 23,244,244 Nil Nil Nil Resolution 4 – Approval of subscription by David Bruce Dreisinger of 47,272 Shares of 181,818 Shares (1) 23,244,244 23,244,244 Nil Nil Nil Resolution 5 – Approval of subscription by Harvey Neil McLeod of 945,454 Shares (1) 23,244,244 23,244,244 Nil Nil Nil Resolution 6 – Approval of subscription by Daniel Joseph Rosicky of 118,181 Shares (1) 23,244,244 23,244,244 Nil Nil Nil Resolution 7 – Approval of subscription by Jan Votava of 94,545 Shares (1) 23,244,244 23,244,244 Nil Nil Nil Resolution 8 – Approval of subscription by Hogan's Bluff Capital Pty Ltd. of 174,615 CDIs (1) 23,244,244 23,244,244 Nil Nil Nil Resolution 9 – Approval of subscription by PRK Raft A.S. of 673,872 Shares (1) 23,244,244 23,244,244 Nil Nil Nil

(1) Excludes 18,066,999 votes cast by proxy by directors of the Company.

The results of all matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed by the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a Canadian mineral resource company focused on the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic. The Project will recycle historic mine tailings that host Europe’s largest manganese deposit and result in an environmental remediation of this site. The European Union is emerging as a major electric vehicle manufacturing hub. EMN's goal is to become the preferred supplier of sustainably produced ultra-high-purity manganese products for the lithium-ion battery industry and for producers of specialty steel, high-technology chemicals and aluminum alloys.

This announcement was authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.