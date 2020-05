TORONTO, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Sky Energy Inc. (TSXV: BSI.H) (“Blue Sky” or the “Company”) is please to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the disposition of all of the issued and outstanding quotas of Água Grande Exploração e Produção de Petróleo (“Agua Grande”) pursuant to the share purchase agreement entered into with Umez Al-Nahrain For General Trading, Import & Export Ltd. (the “Purchaser”) and Agua dated as of October 14, 2018 (the “Agua SPA”) for nominal consideration. As a result of the disposition of Agua Grande, the Purchaser assumed a provision of approximately US$3.8 million due to payment defaults by Agua Grande under the farm-out agreement with Somoil Internacional de Petroleo Ltda. and Sonangol Starfish Oil & Gas S.A. dated as of November 25, 2010 (the “Farm-Out Agreement”). No finder’s fees were paid pursuant to the Agua SPA and the Purchaser was not a Non Arm’s Length Party (as defined under the policies of the TSXV) to the Company. The Agua SPA and the transaction thereunder were ratified by the majority of the shareholders of the Company by written consent.

Further to Blue Sky’s press release issued on March 16, 2020, Blue Sky is also pleased to announce that it has received notice from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) that the common shares of Blue Sky will resume trading on the NEX board of the TSXV under the symbol BSI.H.

About Blue Sky:

Blue Sky Energy Inc. is a Canadian oil and gas exploration company.

