Dallas, TX, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is unveiling a new lineup of southern comfort barbecue and slow-smoked deals just in time for National Barbecue Month in May.
The 79-year-old barbecue concept is featuring six new sandwiches and offering endless sauce-abilities on all its fan-favorite classics. The new sandwiches include:
In addition, starting this month, Dickey’s is giving guests more to look forward to on Mondays with a trio of deals, including a $3 Classic Sandwich, a $6 Westerner Sandwich and a $9 Westerner Plate.
“We want to invite guests to try new barbecue experiences with us and explore endless combinations all month long,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.
Dickey’s is also celebrating moms all month long with its Best Motherly Advice contest. Fans can share the best advise they received from their mom on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter for a chance to win free barbecue for a year.
Learn more about franchising with Dickey's Barbecue Pit by visiting classic.dickeys.com/franchise or call (866) 340-6188.
About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.
Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
Dallas, Texas
