ATLANTA, May 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Larry P. Tilley, co-investigator of the report MMR Vaccine Link to COVID-19: Fewer Deaths and Milder Cases from SARS-CoV-2 in Measles-Rubella Vaccinated Populations will work with World Organization to begin MMR titer testing of recovered novel coronavirus patients this week to determine if the link he has described between measles-rubella vaccines and COVID-19 can be confirmed.



Data demonstrating the protective effect of MMR vaccines was shared by Tilley with the COVID-19 Research Team at the NIH on March 29, 2020. This protective effect was then corroborated two weeks later by neuroscientists at the University of Cambridge in England.

Individuals who have recovered from COVID-19, regardless of how severe their case was, are encouraged to apply online to join World Organization’s COVID-19 MMR Titer Study . As long as someone has tested positive they can apply to join the study, even if they were asymptomatic. Tests will be administered at Quest Diagnostics laboratories across the United States.

About Dr. Larry P. Tilley

Dr. Larry P. Tilley is a board-certified internist and medical consultant who currently assists over two dozen pharmaceutical companies in the development of new medications and protocols.

About World Organization

World Organization is a 501c3 nonprofit charity based in Atlanta, Georgia.

