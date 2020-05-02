SAN DIEGO, May 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) ("Intersect" or the "Company") against certain of its officers and directors.



Specifically, a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court last year against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Intersect from August 1, 2018 and May 6, 2019 (the "Class Period"). According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Intersect lacked adequate reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians had access to SINUVA, Intersect's sinus implant; (2) Intersect's sales force would focus on ensuring reimbursement; (3) Intersect's sales representatives were less focused on driving sales; (4) physicians were less likely to adopt Intersect's SINUVA due to transaction costs associated with seeking reimbursement; (5) Intersect would increase staffing to address these issues; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Intersect's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Intersect, holding shares before August 1, 2018, you may have standing to hold Intersect harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Additionally, if you have held Intersect stock since before August 1, 2018, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

