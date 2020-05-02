SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPIC), the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades with a global footprint, announced today that it has completed COVID-19 testing on nearly all of its Newton, Iowa associates. Following an increase in COVID-19 cases in Jasper, Marshall, and Polk counties, as well as a significant number of positive cases in our plant in Newton, Iowa, and in collaboration with the State of Iowa, TPI proactively conducted mandatory COVID-19 testing for nearly all of its associates at its Newton facility on April 25, 2020. During this time, TPI paused production and undertook another deep clean of the facility. TPI also provided all associates’ family members with surgical masks to help prevent further community spread, and offered hotel rooms to associates who tested negative to allow for isolation. TPI has received the majority of the test results and approximately 20% of its Newton associates have tested positive to date, which is representative of test results in the broader community.



Associates who tested positive, as well as others who had primary exposure to associates who tested positive, have been placed on a mandatory quarantine. In addition to the mandatory quarantine, all associates who tested positive will need to be asymptomatic for 72 hours and have an additional negative serological test prior to returning to work. TPI also plans to retest its entire associate population with serological tests over the coming weeks.

In the meantime, as an essential business, TPI is coordinating closely with the Governor of Iowa’s office on the return to work plan and expects to take a staggered approach to safely re-opening the Newton facility. The health and safety of TPI’s associates and the communities in which they live remains TPI’s top priority and TPI is continuing to adhere to robust safety practices and preventative measures prescribed by CDC and WHO guidelines. TPI is thankful for the strong cooperation and support from the state of Iowa.”

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories throughout the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.

