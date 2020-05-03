MIRAMAR, Fla., May 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) today announced its newest safety measure to protect Team Members and Guests against COVID-19. Effective May 11, all Guests will be required to wear appropriate masks or face coverings over the nose and mouth to better align with the CDC recommendations about cloth face coverings in public settings. Spirit will also require all Guest-facing Team Members to wear face coverings. These new measures will join many other enhancements to help keep Spirit’s new, fuel-efficient fleet and innovative airport experience safe and clean.
Spirit is adding reminders in its communications to Guests including emails, call centers, website, social media channels and more. Guests will be expected to bring their own face coverings and will be required to wear them both at the airport and throughout the flight. Children who are not able to maintain a face covering are exempt from this requirement. The policy is temporary, and updates will be issued as the situation evolves. For more information, visit our COVID-19 Information Center.
