Global impact modifier market is projected to reach $ 1.5 billion by 2025, driven by the rising demand from end user industries including construction, automotive, packaging and consumer goods. However, demand for impact modifiers is expected to fall by over 30% owing to anticipated decline in various end-use sectors due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. Construction and automotive sector are being majorly hit by the spread of COVID-19, thus resulting in decline in demand for impact modifiers. Moreover, economic slowdown across the globe and decline in investments in new construction projects has drastically fallen, thus impacting the consumption of impact modifiers.



The global impact modifier market is segmented based on type of impact modifier, host polymer, end user, and region.Based on end user segmentation, the market can be fragmented into construction, automotive, packaging, consumer goods and others.



The construction segment is expected to continue its dominance in the global impact modifier market, followed by automotive, packaging and consumer goods end use segments. Among all the host polymer segments, PVC and PMMA are expected to dominate the market, accounting for a cumulative market share of more than 60% of the impact modifier market through 2025.



Asia Pacific is expected to continue its dominance in the global impact modifier market through 2025. Major players operating in the global impact modifier market are Arkema Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V, The Dow Chemical Company, Dupont De Nemours, Inc, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Chemtura Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, LG Chemical Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Shandong Rulfeng Chemical Co., Ltd and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global impact modifier market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global impact modifier market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global impact modifier market based on type, host polymer, end user, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global impact modifier market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global impact modifier market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global impact modifier market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global impact modifier market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global impact modifier market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of impact modifier players operating across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the market players which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global impact modifier market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Impact Modifier manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Major end users

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to impact modifier

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as impact modifier manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global impact modifier market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Impact Modifier, By Type:

o ABS

o CPE

o MBS

o Acrylic

o EPDM

o Others

• Global Impact Modifier Market, By Host Polymer:

o PVC

o PMMA

o Polyolefin

o Polyester

o Polyamide

o Others

• Global Impact Modifier Market, By End User:

o Construction

o Packaging

o Automotive

o Consumer Goods

o Others

• Global Impact Modifier Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global impact modifier market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

