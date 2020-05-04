New York, May 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil Country Tubular Goods Market, By Manufacturing Process, By Grade, By Product, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891076/?utm_source=GNW

Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market was valued at $ 18.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $ 21.7 billion by 2025. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for oil & gas, growing exploration & production activities, and rising number of technological advancements, especially in the field of drilling such as horizontal drilling & multilateral drilling. In terms of manufacturing process, the global OCTG market is categorized into Electrical Resistance Welded and Seamless segments, with Seamless segment leading the market on account of higher user preference in harsh drilling environments. Nevertheless, the welded segment will also grow as these pipes are quite cost-effective.

In terms of Product segments, the global OCTG market is categorized into Well Casing, Production Tubing, Drill Pipe and Others segments.Well Casing segment accounts for the largest share in the market, followed by Production Tubing and Drill Pipe segments.



In terms of Application segments, the global oil country tubular goods market is categorized into Onshore & Offshore, with Onshore segment accounting for around 80% of the market share.

North America is expected to continue its dominance in the global OCTG market through 2025, followed by Middle East & Africa.North America and MEA would continue to be the major markets, with both the regions cumulatively accounting for around two-thirds of the global OCTG market in 2019.



However, the current global economic slowdown and spread of Covid-19 pandemic is posing a major threat that would severely affect the global OCTG market in the near term.



Some of the major players operating in the global Oil Country Tubular Goods market include MRC Global, JFE Steel Corporation, TMK Ipsco Enterprise Inc., National Oil Well Varco Inc., Tenaris SA, Jindal SAW Ltd., Arcelor Mittal S.A., Nippo Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Vallourec, U.S. Steel Tubular Products Inc., among others.

