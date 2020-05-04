New York, May 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flow Meter Market, By Type, By End- Use, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891072/?utm_source=GNW



Global flow meter market was valued at USD7.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to decline in 2020 due to the negative effect of COVID-19. Major manufacturing industries have temporarily stopped their operational activities across the globe. This disruption is likely to impact the global flow meter market, which is consequently expected to face more than 25% decline in 2020. Nevertheless, the global flow meter market is expected to recover from 2021 onwards and witness consistent growth until 2025. Huge investments in refining, chemicals, energy & power industries, growing industrial infrastructure activities and rapid urbanization will significantly contribute to enhance the demand for flow meters across the globe.

Global flow meter market can be classified based on type, end-use and region.The ultrasonic flow meter is the fastest-growing segment of the flow meter market on account of their low maintenance and reliability.



These meters are accurate and can be used for custody transfer of petroleum and natural gas.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is the largest flow meter market, with a share of nearly 40% in 2019, and the region’s dominance is anticipated to continue over the next five years as well, due to the rising demand from major developing economies, especially China and India. The power sector of China is one of the largest markets in the region, which is expected to positively influence Asia-Pacific flow meters market through 2025.



ABB Limited, Emerson Electric Company, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric, Badger Meter Inc., Azbil Corporation, Endress + Hauser, and Yokogama Electric Corporation are among the leading players operating in global flow meter market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global flow meter market.

• To classify and forecast global flow meter market based on type, end- use, and regional distribution

• To identify major drivers & challenges for global flow meter market

• To identify major emerging trends of global flow meter market

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global flow meter market

• To identify and profile major companies operating in global flow meter market.



To analyze and forecast global flow meter market, both top down and bottom up approaches have been used.Multiple employees from several companies have been interviewed through telephonic conversations to extract and verify the information.



A brief study of the major players operating in flow meter market was conducted globally, which included the analysis of information such as total estimated investments in power sector, followed by various reforms and initiatives in different countries for wastewater treatment. Moreover, detailed and in-depth scrutiny of information was done to understand each policy or external or internal factor which could increase or decrease the demand for flow meter globally.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, Annual Reports, White Papers, Investor Presentation, BP statistics, News Articles, Associations, were also studied by the analyst. Some of the major players operating in the global flow meter market are ABB Limited, Emerson Electric Company, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric, Badger Meter Inc., Azbil Corporation, Endress + Hauser, Yokogama Electric Corporation, etc.



Key Target Audience:



• Flow meter companies, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Flow meter components, raw materials and equipment suppliers

• Major end users

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to power, oil & gas, and wastewater treatment industry

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is essential in delivering useful information to industry stakeholders such as companies operating in flow meter market, component suppliers and customers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global flow meter market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Type:

o Magnetic

o Coriolis

o Ultrasonic

o Differential Pressure

o Positive Displacement

o Turbine

o Vortex

• Market, by End-Use:

o Water & Wastewater

o Oil & Gas

o Chemicals & Petrochemicals

o Power Generation

o Pulp & Paper

o Food & Beverages

• Market, by Region:

o North America

US

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Malaysia

Thailand

Rest of APAC

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South America

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iran

South Africa

Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global flow meter market.

Voice of Customer: Pricing, quality, accuracy, product availability are the major factors affecting purchase decision related to flow meter for various users in the Global Flow Meter Market



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Channel Partner Analysis

• Detailed list of distributors and dealers across all major regions.



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891072/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001