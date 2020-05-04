New York, May 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "COVID-19 Impact on Airport Operations Market by Technology and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891248/?utm_source=GNW

5 billion in 2020 to USD 14.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. In the short term, the market is expected to see a huge drop from 2020 to 2021 (12.4%) and is expected to see a slight recovery from 2021 to 2022. The COVID-19 crisis has created a demand for facial recognition solutions that will have no need for human interference. At the same time, fingerprint scanners are expected to be phased out. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, various airports across countries have ordered thermal scanners and infrared scanners for passenger screening. For instance, demand for thermal imaging cameras that can detect fevers from a distance has soared as nations ramp up surveillance and quarantine measures.

The increase in demand for passenger screening and management systems at airports is anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the decrease in air passenger traffic across the globe is limiting the overall growth of the market.



Based on technology, the biometric solutions segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on technology, the biometric solutions segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Technologies such as self-service and facial & voice recognition have been introduced for passenger identity, check-ins, and availing boarding passes.



These technologies at airports have improved customer service, reduced operational costs, and increased revenues of airlines as well as airports.Airports with such technologies are able to cope with the COVID-19 outbreak better.



Demand for smart passenger screening solutions is expected to surge post the COVID-19 pandemic in the long term, as airports will strive to maintain vigilance levels.

The spread of COVID-19 is posing serious challenges for airlines, airports, and their ecosystems. In the long term, however, the pandemic could help catalyze investments in new technologies and radically reshape the industry.



Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the airport operationsmarket in 2020 Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific warns that the prolonged duration of the COVID-19 outbreak will significantly impact the region’s airports and prevent them from achieving previously-forecasted growth prospects.The airport association urges regulators and governments to implement well-defined adjustments and relief measures tailored to suit local-level contexts.



According to ACI World estimates, Asia Pacific is impacted the worst, with passenger traffic volumes down 24% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to forecasted traffic levels without COVID-19.After fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, China’s aviation industry is moving into the recovery stage, and it is unsurprising that Chinese airlines are the ones bucking the global trend and adding capacity.



Moreover, Chinese airports are deploying 5G-powered robots for terminal operations, which can help reduce the chances of spreading COVID-19 as well as increase the handling capacity of passengers.



The break-up of profiles of primary participants in the airport operationsmarket: By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20% By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40% By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Rest of the World – 5%



Research Coverage

The report covers the airport operationsmarket across segments.It aims to estimate the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, including technology and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies. Reasons to buy this report

This report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall airport operationsmarket and its subsegments.The report covers the entire ecosystem of airport operations in the aviation industry and will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891248/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001