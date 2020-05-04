New York, May 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "COVID-19 Impact On Medical Plastics Market by Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891245/?utm_source=GNW

4 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 17.2%. The major drivers for the medical plastics industry include the growing demand from OEMs and medical device/equipment manufacturers for the production of critical care systems such as ventilators, thermal scanners, and respirators.



The medical disposables segment is estimated to be the largest application of medical plastics during the forecast period.

The medical disposables segment accounts for the largest share in the medical plastics market.The use of medical plastics is increasing due to their usefulness.



Medical disposables can be defined as single-use products that are used in surgical as well as procedural applications.The use of these medical products in procedural applications and general checkup is increasing.



In addition, the use of these disposables as instructed by various agencies, such as USFDA and Europe EMA, are propelling the demand for medical plastics globally. Increased demand for disposables such as gloves, masks, gowns, and other PPEs will drive the market during this pandemic.



The standard plastics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing type of medical plastics during the forecast period.

Standard plastics are sourced from crude oil and are non-renewables.These plastics generally include PVC, PE, PP, PS, PMMA, and EVA.



The major applications of these plastics include the manufacturing of masks, gloves, drapes, gowns, trays, catheters, syringes, orthopedic devices, surgical tools, and lab wares. Increased requirements of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face shields, masks, gloves, drapes, single-use syringes, and others will boost consumption of standard plastics such as PP, PE, and PVC drive demand.



Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing medical plastics market during the crisis period.



The medical plastics market in Europe has witnessed a considerable demand driven by the growing requirement for ventilators, respirators, thermal scanners, and other patient care systems.Europe consists of some profoundly affected countries such as Italy, Spain, Germany, and France, among others, which have a large demand for patient care systems.



In addition, growth in the requirement of PPEs will also drive demand for medical plastics in the region.

The market sizes estimated in this study were validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts globally. These primary sources are divided into three categories:

• By Company Type: Tier I – 25%, Tier II – 50%, and Tier III – 25%

• By Designation: C Level – 20%, Director Level – 30%, and Others – 50%

• By Region: North America – 20%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 25%, South America – 25%, Middle East & Africa – 10%



The report profiles several leading players of the medical plastics market that include SABIC (Saudi Arabia), BASF (Germany), Celanese (US), Evonik (Germany), Solvay (Belgium) and Covestro (Germany). The report also includes detailed information about various growth strategies adopted by these key players to strengthen their position in the market during this crisis period.



RESEARCH COVERAGE

The objective of this study is to define, describe, and forecast the impact of COVID-19 on the medical plastics market based on various segmentations and strategically analyze these market segments with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and contribution to the overall growth. In this report, the medical plastics market has been segmented based on application, type, and region.



KEY BENEFITS OF BUYING THE REPORT



The report is expected to help companies in the medical plastics market in the following ways:

1. This report comprehensively segments the impact of COVID-19 on the medical plastics market. It provides the closest approximations for the sizes of different segments and sub-segments of the market across different verticals and regions.

2. This report is expected to help stakeholders in obtaining an improved understanding of their competitors and gain insights about their businesses during this period. The competitive landscape section includes detailed information about strategies, such as donations, increased production, partnerships, which were undertaken by various key players to enhance their position in the medical plastics market during this crisis period.

