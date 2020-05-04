New York, May 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Underfloor Heating Market by Offering, Subsystem, System Type, Application, Component, Installation Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05025061/?utm_source=GNW

Between offerings, the market for the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This segment mainly covers services, namely, installation and repair and maintenance.



Installation services are mainly increasingly being adopted for hydronic underfloor heating systems.



Market for electric underfloor heating systems is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

Electronic systems are less costly and are easier to retrofit, with many systems available that do not require an insulating screed.Electronic systems can also easily be fitted into a single room, particularly where wireless controllers, which do not require digging wall channels, are used.



Electric underfloor heating systems also exert less load on floors; therefore, they can be easily fitted in rooms and flats that are on a higher level.



Market for heating mats is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The market for heating mats is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to higher adoption of do-it-yourself (DIY) underfloor heating systems.Electric DIY floor heating mats are popular because the user can simply unroll the mat, connect it to the electrical system, and then cover it with the flooring material.



Generally, ceramic tile, granite flooring, and any other natural stone product work well with these electrical DIY underfloor heating mats as underfloor heating mats are very thin.



Market for residential application is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

According to recent trends, energy saving is one of the most important issues that is affecting consumers and the global environment.The residential sector is considered to be one of the most critical markets for underfloor heating systems because of its high impact on energy consumption.



Heating systems consume a significant amount of energy.An underfloor heating system is a viable option for high-efficiency residential space heating in cold climates.



Many house buyers now appreciate the benefits of underfloor heating and see it as a premium feature when choosing a new home.



Europe held largest share of underfloor heating market in 2019

Underfloor heating has been popular in Europe for many years, and the demand for this technology is growing rapidly in Europe. Recent technological advances have led to the increasing adoption of underfloor heating in the mainstream market as systems become easier to install, properties are better insulated, and the benefits of underfloor heating are more widely known.



