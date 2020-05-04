New York, May 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Recloser Market by Control, Phase and Sectionalizer, Voltage Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03973708/?utm_source=GNW

8% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for advanced grid protection and control devices are expected to drive the demand for recloser and sectionalizer. Various applications types of recloser and sectionalizer are increasing in overhead distribution poles and grid substations, which would further aid the growth of this market. The availability of cheap alternative is a restraint for the growth of the recloser and sectionalizer market.



The programmable resettable sectionalizer segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period

The programmable resettable segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, owing to the wide use of programmable resettable sectionalizers in three phase lateral lines. Programmable resettable sectionalizer are widely used in the North America region as the investments in grid modernization, replacement of old installation, and investments in distribution automation is increasing year on year in the region.



The three phase recloser (including sectionalizer) segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The three phase segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate of all segments during the forecast period.The demand of three phase recloser (including sectionalizer) is increasing due to rising demand for three-phase power from industries in countries such as India, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Argentina.



Additionally, increasing investments in grid transmission and distribution projects would also fuel the growth of three phase recloser and sectionalizer.



Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global recloser (including sectionalizer) market in terms of market size

Asia Pacific is currently the largest recloser market, followed by North America and Europe.The growth of recloser and sectionalizer market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the increasing demand for electrical energy due to urbanization and industrialization, distribution network upgrade, and increasing need of power reliability.



Also, rising investments in smart grid infrastructure projects that includes distribution automation would result in an increased demand for recloser and sectionalizer in the Asia-Pacific region.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier I: 60%, Tier II: 27%, and Tier III: 13%

• By Designation: C-Level: 35%, Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

• By Region: Asia Pacific: 40%, North America: 20%, Europe: 18%, RoW: 16%, and South America: 6%



Note: Others includes sales managers, marketing managers, product managers, and product engineers.



The tier of the companies is defined on the basis of their total revenue, as of 2017; Tier 1: USD 1 billion, Tier 2: USD 500 million–1 billion, and Tier 3:



The global recloser market ( including sectionalizer) is dominated by a few major players that have an extensive global and regional presence. The leading players in the recloser market are Noja Power (Australia), ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), Schneider Electric (France), and Siemens (Germany).



Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global recloser market (including sectionalizer) by phase, control type, voltage and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the recloser market

