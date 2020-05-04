New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Car Sharing Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891168/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on car sharing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the stringent government regulations regarding emission control and growing adoption of urban mobility due to increasing traffic congestion and pollution. In addition, stringent government regulations regarding emission control is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The car sharing market analysis include end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The car sharing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Business

• individual



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing investments in car sharing by automobile manufacturers as one of the prime reasons driving the car sharing market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our car sharing market covers the following areas:

• Car sharing market sizing

• Car sharing market forecast

• Car sharing market industry analysis





