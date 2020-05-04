New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891151/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on graphics processing unit (GPU) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for high memory GPU and demand for artificial intelligence. In addition, increasing demand for high memory GPU is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The graphics processing unit (GPU) market analysis include device type segment and geographic landscapes



The graphics processing unit (GPU) market is segmented as below:

By Device Type

• Computers

• Tablets and smartphones

• Television

• Gaming consoles



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing PC gaming and gaming console markets as one of the prime reasons driving the graphics processing unit (GPU) market growth during the next few years.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our graphics processing unit (GPU) market covers the following areas:

• Graphics processing unit (GPU) market sizing

• Graphics processing unit (GPU) market forecast

• Graphics processing unit (GPU) market industry analysis"





