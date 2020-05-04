Practicalities General Meetings

Regulated Information

4 May 2020, 8 a.m.

In view of the exceptional circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the containment measures imposed in this context, the Board of Directors has decided, pursuant to Royal Decree No 4 of 9 April 2020, to amend the procedure for participation in the General and Extraordinary General Meeting of 13 May 2020 in order to allow shareholders to participate in a manner compatible with the aforementioned containment measures and in such a way that they can ask questions and exercise their voting rights.

These General Meetings will be held without the physical presence of the shareholders, their proxies or other persons entitled to attend the meetings.

Shareholders will therefore only be able to vote remotely prior to the General and Extraordinary General Meetings by submitting a voting letter or a proxy form to Kinepolis in accordance with the procedures stipulated in the amended notice of meeting, which, like the voting and proxy forms, are available on the Kinepolis website .

For shareholders who have already submitted a validly completed proxy form, the voting instructions expressed in this form will be taken into account and the shareholder will not be required to take any further action.

For shareholders who have not yet submitted a voting or proxy form by the date of this press release, we kindly request them to please only use the forms that are available on the Kinepolis website .

Shareholders naturally still have the right to ask questions, but only in writing prior to the General Meeting, by ordinary mail or by e-mail. The answers to these questions will be published on the website of Kinepolis at the latest on the day of the General Meeting (before the start of the meeting).

Proxy forms, voting forms by correspondence and questions concerning agenda items must be received by Kinepolis no later than Saturday, 9 May 2020. The registration formalities remain identical to those published by the company in its press release of 9 April 2020.

The venue of the General Meetings will be changed to the office of notary Tim Carnewal, Avenue Lloyd Georgelaan 11, 1000 Brussels.

The new participation and voting procedures can be consulted in the updated notice of meeting available on the Kinepolis website .

The Board of Directors would like to thank the company's shareholders for their understanding.

