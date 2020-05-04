ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC
(the “Company”)
4 May 2020
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
This announcement is made pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
The Company wishes to announce that it received notification on 1 May 2020 that Sandra Pajarola, a Non-Executive Director, bought a total of 14,000 ordinary shares in the Company at an average price of 715 pence per share.
As a result of this transaction Sandra Pajarola and her connected persons hold a total of 20,000 ordinary shares, being 0.03% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).
Contacts
Investor Enquiries:
Ian Stanlake
Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 20 3201 7700
Media:
Ed Gascoigne Pees
Eddie Livingstone-Learmonth,
Camarco
+44 (0) 20 3757 4993
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM