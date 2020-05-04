EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS announces that the members of the Management Board and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board acquired the shares of the fund as follows:



(i) Viljar Arakas, Member of the Management Board, acquired 1 000 shares on 28.04.2020 and 500 shares on 29.04.2020 through his holding company Miemma Holding OÜ. After the transactions, Miemma Holding OÜ owns 12,793 shares in EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS. Viljar Arakas also owns 2 000 shares as a private person, which number has not changed;



(ii) Tõnu Uustalu, Member of the Management Board, acquired 250 shares on 29.04. 2020. After the transaction, Tõnu Uustalu owns 12 281 shares in EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS;



(iii) Altius Capital OÜ, a legal entity related to the Chairman of the Supervisory Board Arti Arakas, acquired 268 shares on 27.04.2020, 9 shares on 28.04.2020 and 3 710 shares on 29.04.2020. After the transactions, Altius Capital OÜ owns 602,000 shares in EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS.

Viljar Arakas

Member of the Management Board

Phone 655 9515

E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee

