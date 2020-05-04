New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891149/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on drug discovery informatics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing R&D investment by the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and drug discovery with reduced time and cost by using in silico modeling tools. In addition, increasing R&D investment by the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The drug discovery informatics market analysis includes mode segment and geographic landscapes



The drug discovery informatics market is segmented as below:

By Mode

• Discovery informatics

• Development informatics



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing outsourcing activities for drug discovery as one of the prime reasons driving the drug discovery informatics market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our drug discovery informatics market covers the following areas:

• Drug discovery informatics market sizing

• Drug discovery informatics market forecast

• Drug discovery informatics market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891149/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001