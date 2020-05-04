ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 27 April 2020 to 1 May 2020:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 207,134 1,494,846,495 27 April 2020 1,136 6,057.1920 6,880,970 28 April 2020 1,124 6,124.9267 6,884,418 29 April 2020 1,097 6,359.8968 6,976,807 30 April 2020 1,056 6,389.4152 6,747,222 01 May 2020 1,060 6,135.9612 6,504,119 Total 27 April-1 May 2020 5,473 33,993,536 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,814 17,478,141 Accumulated in third phase of the program 47,244 272,536,678 Accumulated under the program 212,607 1,528,840,031 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 828,107 6,359,978,166 27 April 2020 4,523 6,452.3314 29,183,895 28 April 2020 4,510 6,533.4211 29,465,729 29 April 2020 4,431 6,823.4685 30,234,789 30 April 2020 4,180 6,874.0926 28,733,707 01 May 2020 3,536 6,608.1994 23,366,593 Total 27 April-1 May 2020 21,180 140,984,713 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 8,265 55,015,923 Accumulated in third phase of the program 187,736 1,158,427,283 Accumulated under the program 849,287 6,500,962,879

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 212,607 A shares and 896,316 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.33% of the share capital.

Copenhagen, 4 May 2020



