ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 27 April 2020 to 1 May 2020:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement207,134 1,494,846,495
27 April 20201,1366,057.19206,880,970
28 April 20201,1246,124.92676,884,418
29 April 20201,0976,359.89686,976,807
30 April 20201,0566,389.41526,747,222
01 May 20201,0606,135.96126,504,119
Total 27 April-1 May 20205,473 33,993,536
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,814 17,478,141
Accumulated in third phase of the program47,244 272,536,678
Accumulated under the program212,607 1,528,840,031
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement828,107 6,359,978,166
27 April 20204,5236,452.331429,183,895
28 April 20204,5106,533.421129,465,729
29 April 20204,4316,823.468530,234,789
30 April 20204,1806,874.092628,733,707
01 May 20203,5366,608.199423,366,593
Total 27 April-1 May 202021,180 140,984,713
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*8,265 55,015,923
Accumulated in third phase of the program187,736 1,158,427,283
Accumulated under the program849,287 6,500,962,879
        

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

                                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                 Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 212,607 A shares and 896,316 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.33% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 4 May 2020

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901       

Page 2 of 2

Attachments