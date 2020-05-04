New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gaming Software Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891145/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on gaming software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the revolutionary improvements in gaming engines, growing developments in cross-platform gaming support and in-app purchases from freemium customers. In addition, revolutionary improvements in gaming engines is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The gaming software market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes



The gaming software market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Mobile games

• Console games

• PC games



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing popularity of esports as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming software market growth during the next few years. Also, integration with social media platforms and advent of 5G technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

