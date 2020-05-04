New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891144/?utm_source=GNW

10 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. Our reports on laser direct structuring (LDS) antenna market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for miniaturized electronic components and rise in use of LDS antennas in medical devices. In addition, growing demand for miniaturized electronic components is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The laser direct structuring (LDS) antenna market analysis include end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The laser direct structuring (LDS) antenna market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Consumer electronics

• Automotive

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies increase in demand for consumer electronics devices as one of the prime reasons driving the laser direct structuring (LDS) antenna market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our laser direct structuring (LDS) antenna market covers the following areas:

• Laser direct structuring (LDS) antenna market sizing

• Laser direct structuring (LDS) antenna market forecast

• Laser direct structuring (LDS) antenna market industry analysis





