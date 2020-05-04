With this correction the Company changes the Stock Exchange Announcement published on April 30, 2020. Stock Exchange Announcement text: “Financial Supervision Authority extended the deadline for publishing the consolidated annual report of AS Baltika for 2019 until 30.06.2020.” will be replaced as following “The deadline for publishing the consolidated annual report of AS Baltika for 2019 will be at latest on 30.06.2020.”





In 2020, AS Baltika planned to publish the Audited 2019 Annual Report on March 26, 2020. Due to the emergency state caused by the coronavirus and the AS Baltika reorganization procedure initiated by the court, the resources of the company and the auditors are currently focused on assessing the financial effects of the COVID-19 crisis and preparing a reorganization plan. The reorganization procedure of a listed company is a complicated process that requires both the company and the auditors to perform a comprehensive analysis and make decisions, which has created a situation that we are not able to publish the annual report on 30.04.2020 at the latest.

Due to the above, the deadline for publishing the consolidated annual report of AS Baltika for 2019 will be at latest on 30.06.2020

Baltika will inform the stock exchange of the new publication date as soon as possible.





Maigi Pernik-Pärnik

Board Member