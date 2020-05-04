NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
May 4, 2020 at 11:00 EEST
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ovaskainen Jari
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200504102933_2
Transaction date: 2020-04-30
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 503 Unit price: 1.47 EUR
(2): Volume: 6,387 Unit price: 1.49 EUR
(3): Volume: 1,280 Unit price: 1.485 EUR
(4): Volume: 5,364 Unit price: 1.48 EUR
(5): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 1.5 EUR
(6): Volume: 16,424 Unit price: 1.56 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(6): Volume: 39,958 Volume weighted average price: 1.51952 EUR
Next Games Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
