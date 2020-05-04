On April 30, 2020, net asset value was SEK 234 per share.
The closing price on April 30, 2020, was SEK 202.80 for the Class A shares and SEK 202.20 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm, May 4, 2020
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
Submitted for publication on May 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
