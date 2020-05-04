Albion Technology & General VCT PLC

Increase in Share Buy-Back Limit

LEI code: 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

As stated in the Interim Management Statement for the quarter ended 31 March 2020, the Board of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC limited the level of share buybacks until the announcement of the Company’s interim results, expected during September 2020, to £1,000,000. Due to the strong cash position of the Company, the Board has agreed to increase this limit to £1,250,000 with immediate effect and will continue to review any limit applied in the future.

It is the Board’s intention for such buy-backs to be at around a 5 per cent. discount to net asset value, so far as market conditions and liquidity permit.

4 May 2020

