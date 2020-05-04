Transactions during 27 April - 1 May
On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 27 April - 1 May:
|Number of
shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,372,059
|1,148,179,363
|27 April 2020
|19,957
|820.07
|16,366,071
|28 April 2020
|7,740
|828.07
|6,409,241
|29 April 2020
|10,000
|829.73
|8,297,340
|30 April 2020
|19,986
|851.98
|17,027,688
|1 May 2020
|12,611
|844.53
|10,650,407
|Total, 27 April – 1 May 2020
|70,294
|58,750,747
|Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 1 May 2020*
|30,602
|835.79
|25,576,726
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,472,955
|1,232,506,836
|* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 1,631,109 own B shares, corresponding to 1.1% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
