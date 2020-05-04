Selbyville, Delaware, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market by Type (Electric Regenerative Braking System, Hydraulic Regenerative Braking System, Kinetic Regenerative Braking System), Propulsion (BEV, PHEV, HEV), Vehicle Type (Two Wheelers, PCV, Commercial Vehicles), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of automotive regenerative braking systems will reach $6 billion by 2026. Increasing development of supportive infrastructure in both developed and emerging nations will escalate the market size.

Rising adoption of automotive regenerative braking system in electric and hybrid vehicles to increase vehicle range and fuel efficiency will induce significant growth potential in the industry landscape. The system recovers wasted energy in friction and transfers to the motor that is later used for driving the vehicle. Increasing technological advancements complementing component efficiency has resulted in surge in adoption rate across all vehicle segments.

In 2020, BEV held over 50% share in the automotive regenerative braking system market size owing to increasing government initiatives to reduce dependence on fossil fuel to curb carbon emission. For instance, in 2018, the U.S. announced to boost state electrification goals for supporting 5 million Zero Emission Vehicles on the road by 2030 under B-48-18 order. Further, in 2018, California released an updated roadmap to achieve its goal of 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles on the state roadways by 2025.

Based on type, the energy recovery is done through multiple ways with most common being electric regenerative breaking. The system generates electricity through motor during sudden braking. Secondly, the flywheel system utilizes kinetic energy to spin flywheel that further accelerates the vehicle. And lastly being hydraulic regenerative braking , that utilizes pressurized tanks to store vehicle’s kinetic energy. Hydraulic systems are gaining traction despite being heavy in proportion as it has high energy recovery rate which is ideal for heavy vehicles such as refuge and mining trucks.

The two wheelers vehicle segment is expected to register around 13% gains through 2026. This can be attributed to lower weight as compared to conventional two wheelers and superior maneuverability in congested area. The industry players are continuously expanding the product portfolio to attract consumers. Further, the vehicles require lower investment for the charging facilities as compared to passenger and commercial vehicles that advocated its demand.

Latin America automotive regenerative braking system market will witness steady growth during the forecast period owing to rising electric vehicles sales along with favorable government policies for reducing carbon emissions. Increasing demand for sustainable public transportation offering superior acceleration and quieter operation will propel the industry size. Moreover, growing prominence of emerging industry players focusing on expanding their production facilities will further positively support the industry expansion.

