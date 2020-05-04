Selbyville, Delaware, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lithium-ion power battery market recorded a valuation of USD 44.8 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 51.3 billion by the end of 2020. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.5 per cent through 2020, exceeding a remuneration of USD 100 billion by 2025. Fundamental features including the high energy density, high feasibility, long life cycle, and low discharge rates have been potentially driving the production adoption over the years.

This report also outlines information that may be beneficial for various semiconductor industry players and customers over the forecast period.

Also, a reliable report cites that the overall lithium-ion power battery matter rose from 48.5 GWh to 107 GWh over 2016-2018, with a CAGR of 50.96 per cent. The report further estimates the growth rate to be 52.5 per cent and 50.9 per cent in 2019 and 2020 respectively. The current spread of coronavirus outbreak is anticipated to massively influence the growth of lithium-ion power battery market. The industry o=is expected to depict a CAGR of 14.3% through 2025.

For the records, lithium-ion power battery is one of the high-energy batteries which constitutes negative and positive electrodes that are made of graphite and lithium cobaltate, lithium iron phosphate, and others respectively. Posing robust features like high energy, high battery voltage, long storage life, wide operating temperature range, and others, the product is being used in military and civilian small appliances worldwide.

As per estimates, the power lithium battery market size in 2019 was about USD 10.23 billion, exhibiting the growth rate of -11.8 per cent. The fall in power lithium battery sales could be attributed to its price which drastically felt by 15 per cent to 20 per cent annually.

Lithium-ion batteries are primarily used in the business space of new energy vehicles. According to statistics, 2019 recorded over 2.21 million energy vehicle sales, compared to 1.25 million units in 2018, with a CAGR of 75 per cent.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2592814/

Lithium-ion power battery market is bifurcated into anode materials including lithium iron phosphate power batteries, ternary lithium-ion power batteries, lithium manganate power batteries, and others. Lithium iron phosphate as a positive electrode material has a long lasting battery charge and discharge cycle life, but its production cost while the high and low temperature performance and energy density performance are insufficient.

Further, the ternary lithium-ion power batteries, have also gained massive traction across the global market owing to its twofold advantages of complete performance and cost. Besides, the sub-segment captures a business share of 65 per cent of the overall lithium-ion power battery market.

Amongst four pivotal materials that make up the overall power battery- positive, negative electrodes, electrolyte, and separator- positive electrode accounts for nearly 30 per cent while negative electrode, electrolyte, and separator account for over 6 to 8 per cent when material prices are relatively stable.

Geographical insights

Lithium-ion power battery industry is diversified into various geographies including China, Norway, Netherlands, U.K, France, Portugal, and others.

According to this report, China’s power battery shipments in 2019 were 71 GWh, depicting YoY increase of 9.2 per cent. However, compared to 2018, the growth rate has potentially decreased due to the decline in production and sales of new energy vehicles.

However, it has been estimated that China’s output of new energy vehicles by 2020 would reach to nearly 2 million while the sales of domestic new energy vehicles in 2019 reached 124,200. Although the state subsidies have fallen every year, double integral policy relay has become the development of China’s new energy vehicles power. Additionally, as the proportion of high end models are substantially rising in the country, the amount of electricity on bicycle would also increase to 104GWh by 2020.

The rate of lithium-ion power batteries installation in China has subsided from 91 per cent in 2016 to 88 per cent in 2019, which has currently slowed down. Also, the output value of top five prominent lithium-ion power battery industry players in 2018 accounted for 71.6 per cent while the market concentration further expanded. Moreover, CTAL and BYD captured significant shares of 21.5 per cent and 37.2 per cent respectively.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-lithium-ion-power-battery-market-insights-forecast-to-2026

Competitive landscape analysis:

Lithium-ion power battery industry is highly concentrated and boasts of the presence of well prominent leaders like Panasonic, CATL, LG Chem, and multiple others. The top five manufacturers capture a business share of 60 per cent, of which Panasonic and CATL seize highest market share accounting to 21.5 per cent and 22.6 per cent respectively.

Lithium-ion power battery market is fragmented on the basis of anode material types, applications, regions, and competitive landscape.

Lithium-ion Power Battery Market Anode Material Type Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2015-2026)

Ternary Lithium Ion

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Manganese Oxide

Others

Lithium-ion Power Battery Market Applications Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2015-2026)

BEV

HEV

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Lithium-ion Power Battery Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2015-2026)

Norway

China

Netherlands

UK

France

Portugal

Germany

Japan

Others

Lithium-ion Power Battery Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2015-2026)

CATL

Panasonic

LG Chem

BYD Company

Samsung SDI

AESC

Gotion

Lishen

SK

EVE Battery

Related Report:

SLI Battery Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Global SLI Battery Market is anticipated to exceed USD 47 billion by 2025; as per new research report. Increasing economic growth & stability along with optimistic outlook toward automobile industry will enhance the SLI battery industry landscape. Increasing investments toward automobile manufacturing coupled with ongoing technological innovations will further strengthen the demand for starter batteries in the coming years.

Enhanced flood SLI battery market will witness growth 5% by 2025. Large charging cycles along with optimized charge acceptance are some of the prominent factors that will boost the adoption of these batteries. The increasing demand for high performance automotive batteries with high power supply will further strengthen product penetration.

Lead Acid Battery Market Share & Forecast to 2024

Lead Acid Battery Market is set to exceed USD 75 Billion by 2024, as per new research report. Growing demand for backup power units driven by ongoing investments toward expansion of IT sector will drive the lead acid battery market. Increasing capital expenditure toward the expansion of data service industry along with growing capacity to handle projected data explosion will propel the industry landscape. The U.S. lead acid market will witness robust growth on account of growing demand for reliable backup power across critical operations including safety appliances and communications. Furthermore, the expanding datacenter infrastructure and critical data storage will accelerate the product deployment.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com