Quarterly earnings release:
Time: Wednesday, 20 May 2020 at 07:00 CEST
Interim report and presentation material will be released and made available on www.hexagongroup.com and www.newsweb.no
Results presentation:
Time: Wednesday, 20 May 2020 at 08:30 CEST
Format: Live stream
Language: English
The company will be represented by:
Group President & CEO, Jon Erik Engeset
CFO, David Bandele
The presentation will be broadcast live on www.hexagongroup.com at 08:30 CEST. A recording of the presentation will be available on our website after the presentation.
For more information:
Karen Romer, Senior Vice President Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 95074950 |karen.romer@hexagongroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Hexagon Composites ASA
Aalesund, NORWAY
Hexagon_R.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: