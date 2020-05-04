Quarterly earnings release:

Time: Wednesday, 20 May 2020 at 07:00 CEST

Interim report and presentation material will be released and made available on www.hexagongroup.com and www.newsweb.no

Results presentation:

Time: Wednesday, 20 May 2020 at 08:30 CEST

Format: Live stream

Language: English

The company will be represented by:

Group President & CEO, Jon Erik Engeset

CFO, David Bandele

The presentation will be broadcast live on www.hexagongroup.com at 08:30 CEST. A recording of the presentation will be available on our website after the presentation.

For more information:

Karen Romer, Senior Vice President Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 95074950 |karen.romer@hexagongroup.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act