BOCA RATON, Fla., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCXQ: JUSHF), a globally-focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, announced the launch of a new, digital online shopping experience at www.beyond-hello.com , which the Company is coupling with convenient curbside and in-store pickup for BEYOND / HELLO™ retail customers.



The new digital online shopping experience enables BEYOND / HELLO™ customers to view real-time pricing and product availability, shop for brands online and then reserve products for either convenient in-store pickup at BEYOND / HELLO™ retail locations across Pennsylvania and Illinois. Patients are also able to place orders over the phone for curbside pick-up and caregiver deliveries. BEYOND / HELLO™ will also continue to serve only patients 50 years or older during the first hour of operations until further notice.



“Around the country, consumers are looking for ways to save time, particularly during these uncertain times,” said Jushi’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Cacioppo. “Our new online shopping site gives consumers a safe, simple online shopping experience and cutting-edge technologies that deliver the kind of flexibility that consumers are looking for. Long-term, we also believe this digital integration will not only contribute to our growth, but also add to overall customer satisfaction at all of our retail locations across the country.”

Jushi also announced it has successfully transitioned its two recently acquired Illinois dispensaries in Sauget and Normal, Illinois, to the BEYOND / HELLO™ brand, which were previously operating as The Green Solution.



Commenting on the recent branding transition in Illinois, Mr. Cacioppo added, “Since legalizing adult-use sales earlier this year, Illinois has become one of the most attractive, fastest-growing adult-use markets in the country. We’re thrilled to give consumers access to the full value of the BEYOND / HELLO™ brand, along with best-in-class cannabis products, cutting-edge technologies and solutions that will help make our customers’ lives a little easier, particularly during the outbreak. Over the coming months, we plan to add two additional stores to bring our total store count in Illinois to four, and look forward to serving more consumers in the Prairie State as well as in other key markets throughout the U.S.”



About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a globally focused cannabis and hemp company led by an industry leading management team. In the United States Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high quality products across all levels of the cannabis and hemp ecosystem. For more information please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

