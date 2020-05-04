Arion Bank will be offering ISK denominated covered bonds series ARION CB 24 and ARION CBI 26 on 7th May 2020.

The bonds are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Iceland on 14th May 2020.

The offering will be managed by Arion Bank fixed income sales. All offers shall be submitted by email to midlun@arionbanki.is before 16:00 on 7 May 2020.