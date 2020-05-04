FAIRFAX, Va., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY ), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, today announced a strategic vendor agreement with SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX ), a leading business process services company.



“Through this new agreement with SYNNEX, WidePoint will have an opportunity to expand sales of our TM2 solutions,” said Todd McMillen, WidePoint’s Executive Vice President, Client Services.

Jin Kang, WidePoint President and Chief Executive Officer, added, “Despite the challenges created by the global pandemic, we continue to see new opportunities for our solutions. As the remote workforce grows, accountability and security are arguably becoming even more critical. By joining with SYNNEX, we are now positioned to help a greater number of government and private enterprises navigate this dynamic landscape with WidePoint’s TM2 solutions, which include Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and Identity Management (IdM). We’re very encouraged to have been selected as a SYNNEX vendor, and we look forward to continuing this relationship for the betterment of WidePoint, SYNNEX, and our respective customers.”

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY ) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com .

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com .

