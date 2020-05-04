To underpin its growth journey, the company is adding farming capabilities to its executive team to bolster focus on operations.

About Grieg Seafood ASA:

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers, targeting 100 000 tonnes of harvest (GWT) in 2020. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada and Shetland in the UK. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 800 people are employed by the company globally.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood’s operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare drive economic profitability. Towards 2025, we aim to harvest 150 000 tonnes, to achieve cost leadership in each region and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers. To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com





