New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891125/?utm_source=GNW

06 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. Our reports on ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits of UV disinfection equipment and emergence of customized UV disinfection equipment. In addition, benefits of UV disinfection equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes



The ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Drinking water

• Wastewater

• Industrial water

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising concerns over freshwater scarcity as one of the prime reasons driving the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market covers the following areas:

• Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market sizing

• Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market forecast

• Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market industry analysis"





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891125/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001