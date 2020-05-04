New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intelligent Parking Systems Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891112/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on intelligent parking systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of telematics for car parking and growing adoption of ITS. In addition, the increasing use of telematics for car parking is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The intelligent parking systems market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes



The intelligent parking systems market is segmented as below:

By Type

• On-street parking

• Off-street parking



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising sales of passenger vehicles such as sedans and hatchbacks as one of the prime reasons driving the intelligent parking systems market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our intelligent parking systems market covers the following areas:

• Intelligent parking systems market sizing

• Intelligent parking systems market forecast

• Intelligent parking systems market industry analysis





