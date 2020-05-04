New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Factory Automation Platform as a Service Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891104/?utm_source=GNW

92 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. Our reports on factory automation platform as a service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the ease of IT and OT convergence, shift from CAPEX model to OPEX model in manufacturing industry, and increasing number of investments in smart factories. In addition, ease of IT and OT convergence is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The factory automation platform as a service market analysis includes service segment and geographic landscapes



The factory automation platform as a service market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Platform

• Professional service



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing focus on edge computing as one of the prime reasons driving the factory automation platform as a service market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing number of strategic collaborations, and virtualization of industrial automation will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our factory automation platform as a service market covers the following areas:

• Factory automation platform as a service market sizing

• Factory automation platform as a service market forecast

• Factory automation platform as a service market industry analysis





