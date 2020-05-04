New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Ortho-Phenylphenol market is expected to reach USD 87.23 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ortho-Phenylphenol finds applications as an antifungal agent and food additive. The organic compound is utilized for post-harvest control disease in citrus fruit, apples, tomatoes, stone fruit, cucumber, and peppers by applying directly in a wax or implementing impregnated wrapping materials, as well as decontamination of seedboxes. Moreover, it finds usage to control apple canker by applying during the dormant phase. Also, these used in fluorescence determination of triose and as deoxyribonuclease inhibitor
Ortho-Phenylphenol is used as a dyeing agent for hydrophobic synthetic fiber polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyester, bactericidal preservatives, surfactants, dye intermediates. In Japan, this organic chemical and sodium salt is applied for preventing of citrus mold by embedding into wax with 0.8% of the product and spraying into the post-harvest citrus or may be used in combination with biphenyl, owing to its ability to reduce the degrade. The U.S., The U.K., and Canada permit the use of the chemical for a larger range of fruits, comprising pears, apples, and pineapple, among others. It is also used as a preservative in cosmetic products.
Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2973
Additionally, Ortho-Phenylphenol finds extensive use as general surface disinfectant in nursing homes, hospitals, veterinary hospitals, dairy farms, poultry farms, barbershops, commercial laundries, and food processing plants, as well as for sterilization of hospital and veterinary instrument.
COVID-19 Impact
The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a spiraling increase in the sales of disinfectants. The demand for the product has surged to such an extent that supermarkets and pharmaceutical stores facing a shortage of supply for such products. Disinfectants are an effective measure in combatting the spread of the disease as it would kill the deadly coronavirus on any surface and contain it from spreading. Growing awareness among the people and the increasing usage of wipes and sanitizers are driving the growth of the market.
Further key findings from the report suggest
BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2973
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Ortho-Phenylphenol market on the basis of synthesis, application, industry vertical, and region:
Synthesis Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ortho-phenylphenol-market
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Betaine Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/betaine-market
Sodium Dichloroisocyanurate Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sodium-dichloroisocyanurate-market
Water Dissolvable Packaging Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/water-dissolvable-packaging-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: